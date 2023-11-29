Following the awards show’s controversy over diversity, the 81st Golden Globes will kick off the 2024 awards season on CBS in January.

NBC broadcast the 2023 Globes after the 2022 show was not televised. The ceremony was engulfed in turmoil after a 2021 Los Angeles Times report revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization responsible for the Golden Globes, had no Black members, prompting stars and studios to boycott the show in 2022.

In May 2022, the HFPA pledged to increase membership “with a specific focus on recruiting Black members” and to establish a committee of “racially and ethnically diverse members who will advise the Board and oversee critical organizational reform.”

Now the organization has been dissolved, and the show has been acquired by Dick Clark Productions, which produces several awards shows including the Academy of Country Music Awards, the American Music Awards, and the Billboard Music Awards.

“We’re so proud to bring the Golden Globes to CBS to celebrate 81 years of award show history,” Jay Penske, CEO, Chairman and Founder, of Penske Media and owner of Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement. “CBS has demonstrated an impressive 30-year commitment to the Grammys and been instrumental to their long-term success. In CBS we found an ideal partner who understands the value of live entertainment programming and whose multi-platform distribution model is reflective of how global audiences choose to consume content today.”

There will be two new categories: the Golden Globe for best performance in stand-up comedy on television; and a Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement, awarded to the highest-earning or most widely seen blockbusters that have also achieved artistic excellence.

Meryl Streep is the most honored performer in the history of the Golden Globes with eight wins and 32 nominations. She may add to that list with her performance as a supporting actress on the Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the 2024 Golden Globes:

When Will the 2024 Golden Globes Take Place?

The ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California and will air live in the U.S. on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who Is Nominated for a 2024 Golden Globe?

The nominees for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Golden Globes?

A host has yet to be announced. In 2023, Jerrod Carmichael served as the emcee.