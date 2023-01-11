Golden Globes 2023: What You Didn’t See on TV

A night to remember! The 80th annual Golden Globes delivered Hollywood glamour — and A-list appearances — after the 2022 ceremony was not televised.
Jerrod Carmichael hosted the star-studded awards show on Tuesday, January 10, serving up laughs with his monologue at The Beverly Hilton in California. The comedian, 35, took aim at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after the organization was accused of misconduct and lack of diversity. (In 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that there were no Black members in the HFPA’s entire voting body.)
“I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here ’cause I’m Black,” Carmichael teased at the start of the ceremony before giving the audience a rundown of the HFPA’s controversy.
“I have a pitch. I think, maybe, we take these three [trophies] and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige,” the North Carolina native said, referring to the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. (Leah Remini has claimed several times over the years that Shelly is missing.)
According to a source inside the event, Carmichael’s joke earned a series of shocked gasps from the stars in the crowd.
Few guests had more fun than the Abbott Elementary cast, however. Quinta Brunson was seen raving over Bassett, 64, while Janelle James attempted to catch Brad Pitt‘s attention from across the venue. The source tells Us Weekly that the ABC stars — who earned three Golden Globes throughout the night — laughed with one another all night.
The Barbados native — who was nominated for Best Original Song for her Black Panther: Wakanda Former tune — received multiple shout-outs from winners and presenters throughout the night. At one point, she was spotted resting her head on her beau's shoulder in the audience.
The host made a handful of jokes during the show that raised eyebrows with both guests and viewers — but his Scientology quip earned a collective gasp inside the venue.
Credit: GIPHY
Abbott Elementary's Big Night
Brunson and her ABC costars took home three major wins, including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Throughout the night, the cast was spotted chatting up A-listers from Pitt to Winkler. James was even caught dancing along to "Born This Way" as Ryan Murphy accepted the Carol Burnett Award.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Adam Scott Shows PDA
The Severance actor — who lost Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama to Yellowstone's Costner — shared a kiss with wife Naomi Scott at their seats.
Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jennifer Coolidge Steals the Show
Before delivering her emotional speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film, the White Lotus star had the audience in stitches while presenting an earlier award. At the top of the ceremony, Coolidge waved to friends and showed off her curves before heading backstage.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Andrew Garfield's A-List Pals
The U.K. native may have ended the night empty-handed, but he proved it truly was just an honor to be nominated. Garfield was spotted catching up with Steven Spielberg, Claire Danes and more throughout the show.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Angela Bassett Meets Quinta Brunson
The Abbott Elementary creator fan-girled over the What's Love Got to Do With It actress, who paid tribute to Boseman during her moving acceptance speech.