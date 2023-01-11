Golden Globes 2023: What You Didn’t See on TV

A night to remember! The 80th annual Golden Globes delivered Hollywood glamour — and A-list appearances — after the 2022 ceremony was not televised.

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the star-studded awards show on Tuesday, January 10, serving up laughs with his monologue at The Beverly Hilton in California. The comedian, 35, took aim at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after the organization was accused of misconduct and lack of diversity. (In 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that there were no Black members in the HFPA’s entire voting body.)

“I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here ’cause I’m Black,” Carmichael teased at the start of the ceremony before giving the audience a rundown of the HFPA’s controversy.

The Rothaniel performer earned a handful of uncomfortable laughs during his address — but the real jaw-dropper came later in the show. When the Golden Globes returned from a commercial break, Carmichael stood on stage holding three trophies, teasing that they were the awards Tom Cruise “returned” amid the HFPA’s 2021 scandal.

“I have a pitch. I think, maybe, we take these three [trophies] and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige,” the North Carolina native said, referring to the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. (Leah Remini has claimed several times over the years that Shelly is missing.)

According to a source inside the event, Carmichael’s joke earned a series of shocked gasps from the stars in the crowd.

While the Golden Globes were full of humor — including Regina Hall‘s playful dig at Kevin Costner‘s absence from the ceremony — Tuesday’s awards weren’t short on sentimental moments. From Jennifer Coolidge‘s sweet message for White Lotus creator Mike White to Angela Bassett‘s powerful tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, winners accepted their trophies with honor.

Few guests had more fun than the Abbott Elementary cast, however. Quinta Brunson was seen raving over Bassett, 64, while Janelle James attempted to catch Brad Pitt‘s attention from across the venue. The source tells Us Weekly that the ABC stars — who earned three Golden Globes throughout the night — laughed with one another all night.

The return of the awards broadcast also gave viewers a taste of high Hollywood fashion. Letitia Wright and Billy Porter were spotted playing with each other’s gowns as Babylon star Margot Robbie compared accessories with a new gal pal at her seat.

Porter, 53, was later seen earning an assist from Matt Bomer while moving around the crowd in his voluminous fuchsia tuxedo dress. Rihanna — who skipped the red carpet with boyfriend ASAP Rocky — served drama in a black Schiaparelli getup as the couple were caught canoodling inside.

