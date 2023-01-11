Forever a Hollywood heartthrob! Brad Pitt turned heads at the 2023 Golden Globes — but he avoided posing for pics on the red carpet.

The 59-year-old actor was spotted inside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, sitting near Babylon costar Margot Robbie during the awards show. At one point during the ceremony, Pitt snapped a photo with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino — and looked ageless in a classic black tux. He accessorized with a bowtie and his blond locks were brushed back from his forehead, showing off his clean-shaven face.

Pitt earned a Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture nomination for his role in Babylon. The December 2022 flick, directed by Damien Chazelle, also stars Tobey Maguire, Diego Calva, Jean Smart and more. (Pitt lost to Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Ke Huy Quan.)

The Fight Club actor’s Hollywood night out comes amid his budding relationship with Ines de Ramon. The pair were first linked after attending a Bono concert together in November 2022. Two months prior, Us Weekly confirmed the jewelry designer’s split from Paul Wesley after three years of marriage. (The Vampire Diaries alum, 40, has since moved on with girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg.)

Pitt and de Ramon, 30, have been “hanging out a ton” and are bonding over their shared interests, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “He’s been cooking for her, they work out and go on hikes, go over projects they both have and bounce ideas off each other too,” the insider noted. “Brad has gone from seeing this as a fling to wanting to spend all his time with her. … It seems just a matter of time before they’re officially exclusive.”

While the Ad Astra star is apparently smitten, some of his pals “aren’t so sure” the romance will work. “Nobody’s disputing Ines is a cool, smart and very likable character,” the source told Us. “She’s a great match for Brad if he’s serious about making it last.”

The Bullet Train actor previously married Angelina Jolie in 2014, but the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars called it quits two years later. The exes were declared legally single in 2019, but they have remained at odds over the custody of their younger children. (Pitt and Jolie, 47, share Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.)

Before making a memorable red carpet entrance on Tuesday, Pitt and de Ramon jetted off to Mexico for a romantic New Year’s Eve getaway. The pair were spotted lounging topless by a pool in Cabo San Lucas in photos posted by Page Six on January 3.

Pitt last attended the Golden Globes in 2020 — the awards show was not televised in 2021 — and took home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During his acceptance speech, the Oklahoma native gave a loving shout-out to costar Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I have to start by thanking the man himself, Mr. Quentin Tarantino — the man, the myth, the legend — for this experience [and] for the film. … I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” he said on stage. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch, you know, year after year his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you and I thank you.”

The Troy star ended with a Titanic reference, teasing: “I would have shared the raft.”