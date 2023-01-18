Moving right along. One month after they were first linked, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were already celebrating milestones together.

The Oscar winner and the jewelry designer were spotted hanging out on Pitt’s 59th birthday in December 2022, just weeks after the pair were seen attending a Bono concert with famous pals including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.

“Brad is smitten with Ines,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022. “They’ve been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other’s company.”

Before her romance with Pitt, de Ramon was married to Paul Wesley. Us confirmed in September 2022 that the former couple called it quits after three years of marriage. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago,” a rep for the duo told Us at the time. “They request privacy at this time.”

Pitt, for his part, has recently been linked to Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski. In September 2022, an insider told Us that the Bullet Train actor was “enjoying” the supermodel’s company, but he was still “taking his time before committing to anything serious” and “keeping all his options open.”

The Ad Astra star was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. He later wed Angelina Jolie in 2014 after nearly a decade together. Pitt and the Maleficent actress called it quits in 2016 before finalizing their split three years later. The former couple share six children: Maddox (born in 2001), Pax (born in 2003), Zahara (born in 2005), Shiloh (born in 2006) and twins Vivienne and Knox (born in 2008).

In October 2022, the Oklahoma native opened up about turning to sculpture in the wake of his split from Jolie. “Our mutual misery became comic,” Pitt told the Financial Times of his collaboration with musician Nick Cave and artist Thomas Houseago on an exhibit of his work. “And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life.”

The Inglourious Basterds star added that working on art allowed him time to focus on himself and his inner life. “It’s all about self-reflection,” he said of one of his pieces, which depicts a gun fight. “I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s–t. Where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped.”

He added: “For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me, and taking account of those I may have hurt.”

Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of Pitt and de Ramon’s romance: