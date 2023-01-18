Pitt, for his part, has recently been linked to Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski. In September 2022, an insider told Us that the Bullet Train actor was “enjoying” the supermodel’s company, but he was still “taking his time before committing to anything serious” and “keeping all his options open.”
Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of Pitt and de Ramon’s romance:
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Complete Relationship Timeline
Moving right along. One month after they were first linked, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were already celebrating milestones together.
The Oscar winner and the jewelry designer were spotted hanging out on Pitt's 59th birthday in December 2022, just weeks after the pair were seen attending a Bono concert with famous pals including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
“Brad is smitten with Ines," an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022. “They’ve been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other’s company.”
Before her romance with Pitt, de Ramon was married to Paul Wesley. Us confirmed in September 2022 that the former couple called it quits after three years of marriage. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago," a rep for the duo told Us at the time. "They request privacy at this time.”
November 2022
The twosome were spotted at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. At one point, Pitt pulled de Ramon into a hug as they walked outside the venue.
December 2022
“Brad is smitten with Ines, but they aren’t officially dating,” an insider told Us of the duo. “They’ve been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other’s company.” The source added that Pitt “wasn’t expecting to find someone so extraordinary like Ines,” but “they are becoming great friends” and will see what “blossoms from there.”
December 2022
The pair celebrated Pitt's birthday together in Los Angeles, where they were photographed getting out of a car.
December 2022
A source confirmed to Us that Pitt and de Ramon are an item. “Brad and Ines are officially dating now. They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other,” the insider said.
January 2023
An insider told Us that Pitt and de Ramon can't get enough of each other. “They’ve been hanging out a ton, taking in art shows in L.A. and jamming to music and watching movies over at his place," the source said. "He’s been cooking for her, they work out and go on hikes, go over projects they both have and bounce ideas off each other too."
The source hinted that the Babylon actor might be ready for things to get serious. "Brad has gone from seeing this as a fling to wanting to spend all his time with her," the insider explained. "The other girls he was flirting with or considering as dates have all gradually disappeared. It seems just a matter of time before they’re officially exclusive."
January 2023
“Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” a source exclusively told Us. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”
The health coach is “a big hit with Brad’s friends,” the insider said, noting that the couple’s nearly 30-year age gap “isn’t an issue for either of them.” As their relationship progressed, the duo are “excited about what’s to come next,” the source added.