It’s over. The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and wife Ines de Ramon have called it quits after three years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

A rep for Wesley, 40, and de Ramon, 29, confirmed to Us that the pair “have separated,” in a Monday, September 19, statement. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

Speculation of a split between the former lovebirds first began when Wesley was spotted sans wedding band during the Brothers Bond Bourbon event at the Hole in the Wall in the Murray Hill neighborhood of New York City on August 23.

While the pair have kept their romance relatively low-key, rumors of a budding romance first swirled when the two were spotted holding hands after a dinner date in June 2018. That same month, the Tell Me a Story alum posted a snap via Instagram of himself and de Ramon seated next to Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev during a wedding in Montauk, New York.

Less than a year later, the pair were seen wearing matching rings on their wedding fingers, per photos published by the Daily Mail. While the duo did not comment on the speculation at the time, Wesley’s former Vampire Diaries costar Dobrev, 33, seemingly confirmed they had tied the knot during a June 2019 episode of the “Directionally Challenged” podcast when she referred to de Ramon as Wesley’s “wife.”

In July 2020, de Ramon posted a throwback photo via Instagram from her wedding to Wesley in celebration of their one-year anniversary. In the pic, de Ramon donned a white gown while the former couple shared a smooch on the beach. The businesswoman has since taken to social media to post various snaps of the twosome and their dog, Gregory.

Prior to his relationship with de Ramon, the Everwood actor was married to Torrey DeVitto, but the two called it quits in 2013. “They have decided to amicably split,” a rep for the pair told Us at the time. “They will continue to remain good friends.”

Just two months after his breakup with the Pretty Little Liars alum, the New Jersey native was linked to former costar Phoebe Tonkin, whom he met on the set of TVD in 2013, when they were spotted out together.

“[They were] on a double date with Ben McKenzie and Shelley Hennig,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “It looked like Paul and Phoebe might have set Ben up with Shelley — seemed like a first date.”

The insider added, “Paul and Phoebe were 100% romantic – they were across the table from Ben all cozied up on the couch kissing each other. She had her head on his chest.”

In 2017, Us confirmed the pair had split after four years together when Tonkin, 33, noticeably stopped wearing the gold Cartier promise ring that Wesley gave her.