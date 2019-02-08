Surprise! Paul Wesley is secretly married to Ines de Ramon, E! News reports.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 36, and the health coach sparked marriage rumors after they stepped out together in New York City on Thursday, February 7, wearing rings on their left hands. He had a simple gold band, while she sported a large diamond ring.

It is unclear when the notoriously private couple tied the knot.

Wesley and de Ramon were first spotted together in June 2018 after a dinner date in the Big Apple. Neither of them have publicly commented on their relationship and they have yet to make their red carpet debut, but the actor has shared several sweet photos of his love on Instagram. In September, he uploaded a snap of de Ramon overlooking NYC’s Feast of San Gennaro from a balcony.

Wesley previously dated his Vampire Diaries castmate Phoebe Tonkin on and off from September 2013 to October 2017.

“He’s my best friend,” the actress, 29, who was last linked to director Charlie McDowell, told Elle Canada in 2015. “It’s such a fun time in my life right now. It’s nice to have someone to share all that with.”

Prior to his romance with Tonkin, the Tell Me a Story actor was married to his Killer Movie costar Torrey DeVitto from April 2011 to July 2013.

Us Weekly has reached out to Wesley’s reps for comment.

