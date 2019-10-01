There’s nothing like going into business with a pal, especially if the biz is booze and your friend is another famous face! Though celebrities with their own liquor brands or labels is nothing new, several stars have opted to ender the alcohol arena with a well-known pal by their side.

In fact, in recent months, two sets of former costars have announced their respective joint liquor labels. In July 2019, former Breaking Bad costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston revealed that they were teaming up once more to launch a mezcal, after releasing a series of clues on Instagram. The pair’s announcement (which occurred before Netflix confirmed it would release a movie set in the universe of the AMC hit) angered Breaking Bad fans who were holding out for more content.

As one Twitter user wrote at the time: “You mean to tell me that for two weeks, Bryan Cranston made me think that he and Aaron Paul were doing a Breaking Bad related project, just to find out they’re teaming up to make some liquor. My day … no … my life is ruined.”

In September 2019, former The Vampire Diaries costars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley followed suit, though their announcement was met with much less vitriol. “Can you imagine if the Salvatore brothers had their OWN bourbon? Well, it’s coming!” Somerhalder wrote on Instagram. The actor also revealed that the twosome’s forthcoming company will help in the fight against climate change.

Scroll down to see other stars who have joined forces with a famous friend to launch a liquor line!