



Breaking Bad fans have a bone to pick with series stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul after the joint venture the pair had been teasing for several weeks on social media turned out to be something far removed from their hit AMC show.

Last month, Paul, 39, took to Instagram to share a black and white snapshot of two donkeys. He captioned the photo “soon,” and Cranston, 63, posted the same photo with an identical caption. Given that the duo played Jesse Pinkman and Walter White, respectively, on the award-winning drama for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, fans were quick to assume a Breaking Bad reboot or movie was in the works.

Those theories were strengthened by the fact that the former costars’ identical social media posts came four months after Variety reported that a Breaking Bad sequel film was in pre-production at Netflix. According to the outlet, the movie is slated to follow Paul’s character Jesse and start streaming on Netflix one week after airing on AMC. Series creator and producer, Vince Gilligan, was reportedly attached to write and direct the sequel. Cranston, for his part, was not attached to the project, nor was he expected to appear, as his character presumably died in the series finale.

Fans were whipped into a frenzy yet again when Paul and Cranston shared a photo of themselves together on Tuesday, July 2. This time, the duo were shown walking in a shallow body of water with their shoes in their hands. “Even sooner,” the caption teased.

By Tuesday, July 9, the cat was out of the bag, as the one-time scene partners revealed they had started a mezcal brand together called Dos Hombres. “Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project,” the joint post began. It went on to note that Paul was the one to suggest he and Cranston create a “really special” mezcal together.

To craft their unique spirit, which is a distilled alcoholic beverage made from agave, the pair set out to Oaxaca, Mexico and searched “high and low” before finding their “place.”

“It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy sh–t it was perfect,” the caption continued. “We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it.”

According to the pair, the “long and crazy journey” in search of their mezcal was well worth the wait. “We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol,” the caption stated.

However, not everyone was pleased by this announcement. Many Breaking Bad devotees were upset the news wasn’t related to the cult show in some way. One peeved social media user even directed a tweet specifically at Paul, writing, “YOU TROLL.” Scroll down for some additional annoyed reactions to the Dos Hombres announcement.

You mean to tell me that for two weeks, Bryan Cranston made me think that he and Aaron Paul were doing a Breaking Bad related project, just to find out they’re teaming up to make some liquor. My day…no…my life is ruined. pic.twitter.com/PzQBdY5X2A — ʟᴇx ♡ (@LexieReeves95) July 9, 2019

All of this was for a tequila?! We have been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok, and flat out DECEIVED by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul! pic.twitter.com/7ixadPqjE2 — Conor the Mick (@TheNJMick) July 9, 2019

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston really were just peddling alcohol they made instead of a Breaking Bad movie. The ultimate scammers. I’ve decided Gus was the hero of the show and he should’ve won. pic.twitter.com/WJHDim99ah — alesia (@leashislost) July 9, 2019

Anyone else feel attacked by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul?? #DosHombres pic.twitter.com/9RH7WmF7aB — Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) July 9, 2019

Still, not everyone was peeved that Paul and Cranston’s announcement had nothing to do with Breaking Bad. In fact, many responders expressed interest in purchasing the spirit, which is currently available online.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston teasing the Breaking Bad movie for weeks only for it to be an ad for the liquor company they started is the most beautifully middle aged thing I’ve ever seen and I love it — Davey Peppers (@DaveyPeppers) July 10, 2019

Day 2, still so sad I can’t get the Aaron Paul / Bryan Cranston Mezcal in the UK pic.twitter.com/AOPTe9B44e — Mitten (@mitten_crab) July 11, 2019

Tell Us: Were you disappointed by Paul and Cranston’s big reveal?

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!