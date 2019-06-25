Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul sent Breaking Bad fans into a tizzy by sharing the same cryptic photo on Tuesday, June 25.

“Soon,” both actors captioned a photo of two donkeys via Instagram and Twitter.

Cranston, 63, Paul, 39, played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, on the AMC series for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. Fans of the hit drama were quick to point out their identical posts on Tuesday.

“Better Call Saul cameo,” one fan commented, referring to the Breaking Bad spinoff, starring Bob Odenkirk. (Cranston and Paul have yet to appear on the series, which premiered in 2015.)

A second fan wrote, “If this is Breaking Bad related it’s just made my entire 2019 and nothing will beat it.”

“Breaking Bad film?” a third user suggested.

Cranston and Paul’s tease comes four months after Variety reported that a Breaking Bad sequel film was in the works at Netflix. According to the outlet, the movie was expected to follow Paul’s character Jesse and start streaming on Netflix one week after airing on AMC. Series creator and producer Vince Gilligan was reportedly attached to write and direct the sequel. Cranston, for his part, was not attached to the project, nor was he expected to appear, as his character presumably died in the series finale.

The cast of Breaking Bad last reunited for an Entertainment Weekly cover in June 2018.

“You can’t just move on. Something that was so indelible and meaningful in your life and you can’t, and I don’t want to,” Cranston told the magazine. “I want to hold on to those good memories of that gathering, both then and during our seven years together. So, it’s a bit melancholy, actually. Bittersweet.”

Breaking Bad also starred Odenkirk, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks and RJ Mitte. All five seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

