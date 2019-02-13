Paging Jesse Pinkman! A Breaking Bad sequel film is reportedly coming to Netflix nearly six years after the original series ended.

Variety reported on Wednesday, February 13, that the follow-up movie will premiere on the streaming platform before airing on AMC, the cable network home of the drama series. Creator Vince Gilligan is reportedly attached to write and direct the sequel, while Aaron Paul, who played Jesse throughout the show’s five-season run, will lead the project, according to previous reports.

News of the film first surfaced in November 2018 when Variety claimed that the sequel was in the works. Though the outlet reported details were “sparse” at the time, the Albuquerque Journal shared that a movie, which follows a kidnapped man’s journey to freedom, had started production in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that month.

Fans reacted with a range of emotions regarding the project. “They better not ruin it!” one Twitter user wrote at the time. “Don’t mess with one of the best shows ever. #BreakingBad.”

However, another tweeted: “My favorite series ever #BreakingBad movie is in the works. So excited, this will be explosive!”

Paul, 39, and Bryan Cranston starred on the AMC series as Pinkman and Walter White, respectively, from 2008 to 2013. The student and teacher worked together to produce and sell methamphetamine in the Emmy-winning series. There is no word yet on whether the Upside star, 62, would be involved in the sequel.

The cast reunited for an Entertainment Weekly cover story in June 2018. “You can’t just move on. Something that was so indelible and meaningful in your life and you can’t, and I don’t want to,” Cranston told the magazine. “I want to hold on to those good memories of that gathering, both then and during our seven years together. So, it’s a bit melancholy, actually. Bittersweet.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Netflix and Paul’s rep for comment.

