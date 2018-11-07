Tread lightly! Following the news that the creator of Breaking Bad is working on a new film inspired by the hit AMC series, fans took to social media to share their reactions — and not all of them are positive.

On Tuesday, November 6, Variety reported that original series creator Vince Gilligan is working a new film inspired by the series, although it noted that “details are sparse.” Meanwhile, the Albuquerque Journal has reported that production for the movie will begin sometime this month in Albuquerque, New Mexico — and that it will follow a kidnapped man’s journey for freedom.

Upon the exciting news, loyal viewers shared their perspectives — and many are torn. “#BreakingBad movie?Then,remake?Then,remake of remake?Possibly spin off of a spin off? WHY? #hOLLYWOODATITSLOWEST,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “truth is I just don’t know I’m supposed to feel about the idea of a #BreakingBad movie.”

Others were skeptical on how the movie would affect the beloved series’ legacy. “They better not ruin it! Don’t mess with one of the best shows ever. #BreakingBad,” wrote one Twitter user.

Not all of the comments were negative, however. One viewer wrote, “My favorite series ever #BreakingBad movie is in the works. So excited, this will be explosive!”

Some fans are optimistic about the potential of continuing the beloved characters’ story lines. “The arc of Jessie’s character for me maybe the best I’ve ever seen…I went from absolutely hating him when I first watched the series to him being the character I cared the most for…I hope the rumors about the #BreakingBad movie are true…Jessie will finally get his due.” Another Twitter user commented, “I will absolutely see the #BreakingBad movie. Loved the series. Love #BetterCallSaul. I know fans worry that it might be too much, but Vince Gilligan is involved on all levels, and he’s been brilliant with the series!”

One simply tweeted, “This may be the greatest news I have ever received. #BreakingBad.”

The Emmy-winning series aired from 2008 to 2013 and starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, a teacher and student who team up to produce and sell methamphetamine. The show produced a spin-off, Better Call Saul, which debuted two years with lead actor Bob Odenkirk after Breaking Bad ended.

In June 2018, the cast of Breaking Bad reunited for an Entertainment Weekly photo shoot — and they found themselves emotional. “You can’t just move on. Something that was so indelible and meaningful in your life and you can’t, and I don’t want to,” Cranston, 62, said at the time. “I want to hold on to those good memories of that gathering, both then and during our seven years together. So, it’s a bit melancholy, actually. Bittersweet.”

Breaking Bad is available to stream on Netflix.

