Why Brad Pitt Hasn’t Introduced Ines de Ramon to His Kids — Yet

Brad Pitt may be getting serious with Ines de Ramon — but he hasn’t introduced her to his and ex Angelina Jolie’s children just yet.

“Before Brad introduces Ines to his kids, he wanted to make sure their relationship had longevity because that’s not something he takes lightly,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Fight Club actor, 59, and Jolie, 48 — who split in 2016 amid a tumultuous romance — share six children together: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

Though Pitt is waiting for the right time to have his children meet the 30-year-old jewelry designer — to whom he was first linked in November 2022 — “he’s already introduced her to a number of his close friends including Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber,” the insider adds.

The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star and de Ramon “are not slowing down,” a second source exclusively told Us in May, noting that the pair have exchanged “I love you”s with each other.

“[Brad] and Ines haven’t gotten there yet in terms of moving in together, but it’s going in that direction,” the insider told Us at the time, sharing that the two plan on “traveling to Europe together” this summer.

The latest revelation about Pitt and de Ramon’s relationship comes seven months after the couple first made headlines in November 2022.

Us confirmed that the twosome were “officially dating” one month later, with a third source telling Us at the time that Pitt and de Ramon were “having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship.”

Their romance came on the heels of de Ramon’s split from Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley. In September 2022, a rep for the former couple told Us at the time that the pair “separated … five months ago,” noting that the split was “mutual.”

Pitt, meanwhile, has been locked in a messy legal battle with Jolie over their Château Miraval estate. While the exes finalized their divorce in 2019 — and were granted joint custody of their kids two years later — they have been fighting over their shares of the French property for years.

Earlier this month, Pitt claimed via documents obtained by Us that Jolie was being “vindictive” in her October 2021 decision to sell her 50 percent of the chateau to Yuri Shefler, claiming that she did so while he was fighting for custody of their children, and without him having a chance to outbid Shefler. (In February 2022, Pitt sued his ex-wife, alleging that her sale was an attempt to “undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”)

Jolie, for her part, filed a countersuit later that year, claiming that it was Pitt who attempted to “seize control” of the estate “in retaliation” for their ongoing “divorce and custody proceedings,” per court documents obtained by Us at the time. She further claimed that she did give her ex the opportunity to buy out her share of Château Miraval, but he allegedly requested she sign an NDA.