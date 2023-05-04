Full speed ahead! Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Their relationship is still fairly new, but things are going well and are not slowing down,” the insider says, noting that the Fight Club actor, 59, and the jewelry designer, 32, have already said “I love you” to each other.

The Oscar winner “does want to settle down again,” the source tells Us, adding that although he has a “crazy” schedule, Pitt is focused on his future with de Ramon.

“[Brad] and Ines haven’t gotten there yet in terms of moving in together, but it’s going in that direction,” the insider reveals.

For now, the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor is planning out the couple’s summer getaways, the source explains, telling Us, “They’ve talked about traveling to Europe together.”

The trip overseas, however, could become a business meets pleasure adventure for Pitt. “There’s real estate he’s eyeing there,” the insider says of Europe. “He loves architecture, so he’s always looking!”

The Moneyball star was first linked to de Ramon in November 2022, two months after Us confirmed the Anita Ko Jewelry vice president split from husband Paul Wesley. (Us broke the news in February that the Vampire Diaries alum, 40, filed for divorce from his spouse. De Ramon filed her own paperwork that same day.)

Pitt and the University of Geneva alum continued to progress in their relationship in early 2023 with a source telling Us in January, “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”

The insider added that de Ramon is a “big hit with Brad’s friends” after only dating a few months.

While the health coach has been introduced to some of the Babylon actor’s inner circle, a separate source told Us in March that Pitt’s six children — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14 — “haven’t met her yet and she has not met” his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares all the kids.

“The relationship is still fairly new so it will take some time before any introductions to the rest of the family,” the insider said at the time.

Pitt and Jolie, 47, called it quits September 2016 after two years of marriage and more than 10 years together. While the pair are legally divorced, they are still embroiled in a messy custody battle over their youngest children.

The Maleficent actress is also in a legal feud with the Oklahoma native over their Château Miraval winery. Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie in February 2022 claiming that she sold her stake in the property without his knowledge.

The Tomb Raider star, for her part, alleged in court documents in October 2022 that Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive during their marriage. The Bullet Train actor’s lawyer Anne Kiley told Us in a statement at the time that Pitt would be responding to the allegations in court, noting he’s been “on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation” since his split from Jolie.

Despite all his personal ups and downs, the Troy star’s relationship with de Ramon is “going very well,” the insider told Us in March.

