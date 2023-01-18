The yin to his yang! Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s relationship is getting stronger after she received the stamp of approval from his pals, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” the insider says. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”

The health coach, 30, is a “big hit with Brad’s friends” after only dating a few months, the source adds, noting that the age gap between the couple “isn’t an issue for either of them.”

While the Fight Club actor, 59, is nearly three decades older than his girlfriend, the insider explains that Pitt has “more energy than ever.”

As their relationship continues to grow, the twosome are “excited about what’s to come next for them,” the source tells Us.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star sparked romance speculation with de Ramon in November 2022 after the duo were spotted at a Bono concert together in Los Angeles.

“Brad is smitten with Ines, but they aren’t officially dating,” an insider exclusively told Us in December 2022 after the pair were seen celebrating Pitt’s birthday side by side. “They’ve been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other’s company.”

Later that month, Us confirmed that the Babylon actor and the fitness guru are “officially dating” and are “having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship.”

The Oscar winner has since been “hanging out a ton” with de Ramon, a separate source told Us in early January, noting that the couple have gone to art shows in L.A. and watched movies “over at his place” amid their budding romance.

“He’s been cooking for her, they work out and go on hikes, go over projects they both have and bounce ideas off each other too,” the insider said on January 4.

While Pitt hasn’t publicly commented on his relationship with the jewelry designer, he was photographed poolside with her in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

In photos published by Page Six on January 3, the twosome were seen sunbathing. The Oklahoma native wore blue swim trucks during the outing while his girlfriend opted to bag some rays topless.

Pitt’s relationship with de Ramon came shortly after Us confirmed in September 2022 that he’d gone on a few dates with Emily Ratajkowski.

The Troy actor, who split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016, is still in a messy custody battle over their children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

The Ocean’s Eleven star — who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 — has also been stuck in a fight over his and Jolie’s Chateau Miraval winery since 2021.

De Ramon, for her part, was married to Paul Wesley for nearly three years before Us confirmed in September 2022 that they called it quits five months prior.

Watch the video above for more details about Pitt and de Ramon’s whirlwind romance — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.