Expanding his craft! Brad Pitt recently debuted an art exhibition at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Finland — and pulled from personal experiences for inspiration.

“It’s about, you know, where have I gotten it wrong in my relationships? Where have I misstepped? Where I am complicit?” Pitt, 58, told Finnish public broadcaster YLE, per an interview published by the Associated Press on Tuesday, September 20. “It was born out of ownership of really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really, brutally honest with me and … taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong.”

While the museum, which is located in the southern Finnish city of Tampere, was initially only supposed to showcase the works of British artist Thomas Houseago, the artist reportedly requested that it include pieces from his friends – Pitt and Australian musician Nicholas Cave.

“Cave and Pitt are already renowned in their respective fields of music and cinema, but this is the first time ever they have exhibited their artwork — pieces which were created during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago,” the museum said earlier this month, per the Associated Press.

The Oscar winner, for his part, is presenting nine works of “self-reflection,” including a house-shaped structure molded in clear silicon and shot with bullets. Pitt also created a plaster panel depicting a shooting scene. Pitt has reportedly been creating ceramic art since his split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Fight Club star and Jolie, 47, met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, however, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Following his split with the Morning Show actress in 2005, Pitt and the Cyborg actress began dating and tied the knot in 2014. The pair, who share six kids — Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14 —called it quits in 2017 and were declared legally single in April 2019.

Despite their breakup, Pitt and Jolie were initially determined to remain on amicable terms. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. that when the Maleficent star was going through “medical issues and surgeries,” she “routinely praised Brad for being supportive,” adding, “He was there with her through everything.”

However, the former couple’s relationship quickly became contentious after disagreeing on the sale of their Chateau Miraval winery and child custody agreements, which sparked after an altercation on the duo’s private jet led to a child abuse investigation of Pitt. Two months later Us confirmed the Seven star was cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

“It’s very clear to him [Pitt] that Angie has gone out of her way to delay and stall the process,” a source exclusively shared with Us in February. “All he can do is work with his legal team and file the paperwork whilst responding to her claims. Month after month goes by with one piece of red tape after another, endless jumping through hoops and bickering between their lawyers with no resolution.”

Prior to his failed relationship with Jolie, Pitt was married to the Friends alum, 53, from 2000 to 2005. The two called it quits after rumors swirled that the Oklahoma native had cheated on Aniston with the Girl, Interrupted star.

While both Aniston and Pitt stated at the time that their divorce was “not the result of any speculation reported by the tabloid media,” the Picture Perfect actress publicly addressed their split in September 2006. “He makes his choices. He can do — whatever,” she told Vanity Fair. “We’re divorced, and you can see why.”