Brad Pitt ‘Pushes to See’ Kids Amid ‘Tricky’ Situation With Angelina Jolie

Making it work. Brad Pitt is still battling it out with Angelina Jolie over their winery, but he’s trying not to let it affect his relationship with their kids, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“[He] pushes to see them as often as possible wherever they all are in the world,” the source says of the Bullet Train actor, 58. “He flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday and that meant a lot to them, plus he made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th.”

The Oscar winner and the Unbroken director, 47, share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. (Jolie adopted Maddox before she began her romance with Pitt; the Babel actor later adopted him in 2006.)

“Brad cherishes every moment he gets with the kids,” the insider adds. “He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and the Wanted actress tied the knot in August 2014 after nearly a decade together, later separating in September 2016 after two years of marriage. The former spouses were declared legally single in April 2019, but they’ve been locked in a messy custody battle ever since.

The duo have also been fighting over the Château Miraval winery, which they co-owned during their marriage. Jolie sold her stake of the company in October 2021, and Pitt later alleged in a lawsuit that she did so without his knowledge or consent.

“Brad was never given the option to buy Miraval,” a source told Us last month. “He would have gladly made a generous offer, but that was never afforded to him.”

Despite the ongoing drama, however, the Emmy winner has tried to keep things calm when it comes to the kids. Earlier this month, the Oklahoma native gushed about Shiloh, who’s recently been going viral for her dance moves. “I don’t know where she got it from,” Pitt joked to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here. I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish.”

The beaming dad also praised Zahara, who’s set to start school at Spelman College later this year. “I’m so proud of her,” he gushed to Vanity Fair earlier this month. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests.”

