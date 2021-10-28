Superior style! Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has had a red carpet presence for most of her life. And while she may only be 15, the teen has already proved that her sense of style is all about showcasing her individuality.

Shilo’s style choices run the gamut from tuxedos teamed with sneakers to dresses and heels, proving that she’s a force to be reckoned with on the fashion scene. To point, she recently sent social media spinning after arriving at the UK leg of the Eternals premiere in an upcycled gown straight out of her mom’s closet.

Naturally, Shiloh put her own spin on the tropical-print Dior number, rocking a shorter version of the OG design Angelina wore for a Maleficent: Mistress of Evil event in 2019. She pulled a similar stunt for the Los Angeles premiere, rocking a taupe-colored Gabrielle Hearst number her mom debuted while doing press for Women for Bees.

While the star can rock a designer dress like no other, the silhouette isn’t exactly her signature. In years prior, Shiloh has shown up to movie premieres in well-tailored suits, trendy sneakers and fabulous vests.

According to an interview Angelina did with Stylist, Shiloh has always been “strong-willed” about what she wants to wear out and about. “[She] tells me what she wants to wear and I let her be who she is,” the Salt actress said. “I think children should wear what they want and express themselves so we give them different options of things.”

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress doesn’t just give Shiloh freedom in the fashion department, she takes the same tune when it comes to beauty. Case in point? Her daughter’s iconic pixie cut, which she rocked for years on end — until she was spotted with long strands earlier this year.

“Shiloh cried and said, ‘Please cut my hair off, I don’t want to have long hair,” Angelina recalled in 2010. “I’m not going to leave it long because somebody thinks I should. I want to do what’s in her head and what’s in her heart is to dress like that. I think it’s beautiful.”

From little black dresses to plaid pants with a vest to match, Shiloh has experimented with her red carpet style through the years. Keep scrolling to look back at her best moments!