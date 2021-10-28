What a wardrobe! Angelina Jolie’s kids have a pretty great gig when it comes to getting red carpet ready. Because get this: the 46-year-old actress let’s them go shopping in her designer closet. In fact, she encourages it!

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn,” she told E! News about her share and care shopping policy. And it seems like her girls, specifically her two eldest daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, have started taking her up more and more on the open-door policy offer.

For the Eternals red carpet premiers in recent weeks, Angelina’s girls have seemingly gone on a bit of shopping spree in her arsenal of red carpet dresses past.

For the Los Angeles leg of the premiere, they both donned dresses that looked a bit familiar to style obsessees. “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress,” the Maleficent star told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet. “We all did vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

Zahara, 16, looked absolutely breathtaking in a glitzy Elie Saab gown that her mom originally wore to the 2014 Oscars. Shiloh, for her part, made a few alterations to a Gabriela Hearst dress that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star first wore to a Women for Bees press event in July 2019.

Fast forward a few days and Shiloh, 15, struck again with a stunning style moment. For the UK leg of the premiere, she rocked a Dior tropical-print dress that Angelina first wore to a Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press event in 2019.

The whole shared clothes situation isn’t just limited to Jolie’s wardrobe. Her family as a whole has a pretty fluid approach to sharing clothes.

“I find myself really steering towards gender neutral colors,” she said on the Mamamia Out Loud podcast in September 2017 about her approach to shopping. “I have an 11-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son and I want him to be able to wear her stuff when she grows out of it. It’s all pretty much the same — the boys wear pink, the girls wear camo.”

Not only will the kids swap clothes, but Angelina will also take a page out of her kids’ fashion playbook. When she got married to now ex Brad Pitt in 2014, she wore a stunning Versace wedding dress that featured her kids artwork along the veil.

To see all the times that Angelina’s children rocked designer dresses from her wardrobe, keep scrolling!