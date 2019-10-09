After more than two decades in show business, Angelina Jolie has made a name for herself as an actor, producer, humanitarian and style chameleon. From her early red carpet days in Elvira-inspired goth looks and sporting then-husband Billy Bob Thorton’s blood in a vial around her neck to her Old Hollywood glam style of late, the mom of six never fails to make an entrance.

Whether the Academy Award-winner's rocking a menswear-inspired tux, a full-length ball gown or showing some leg (as she most infamously did at the 2012 Oscars), Angie keeps things simple and sexy and never fails to bring her signature edge to the red carpet. Her hair makeup are always utterly glam. She is the queen of the bouncy blowout — often sporting bombshell curls and sophisticated updos, while her go-to crimson pout is always on point.