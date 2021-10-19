Premiere parenting! Angelina Jolie celebrated the Monday, October 18, release of Eternals with five of her six kids.

The actress, 46, stunned in a strapless gown while posing on the red carpet beside Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. The siblings’ 17-year-old brother, Pax, was the only family member missing from the Los Angeles event.

The Golden Globe winner dressed her children in looks straight from her own wardrobe. “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” the Salt star explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Zahara rocked the silver gown her mom wore to the Oscars in 2014, while Shiloh and Vivienne wore tan and white dresses, respectively. As for Maddox and Knox, Jolie’s children sported all-black outfits.

Jolie has consistently attended movie premieres with her kids over the years, from Kung-Fu Panda 3 in January 2016 to Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in October 2019. Last month, the Los Angeles native attended Variety’s Power of Women event with Zahara. The mother-daughter pair held hands on the September 30 red carpet.

The Oscar winner shares her big brood with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple split in 2016 after two years of marriage. While they finalized their divorce and were declared legally single in 2019, their custody battle is still ongoing.

A judge issued a temporary ruling in June that allows the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars to share custody, which left Jolie “bitterly disappointed” and Pitt, 57, “delighted,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

The insider added, “She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail.”

Since the ruling, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star has been spotted out with The Weeknd multiple times. Last month, an insider told Us that “both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on. … She’s definitely warming toward Abel. He’s been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her.”

The insider noted that the singer, 31, is “in awe” of Jolie, while she is “is playing down talk of anything serious.”

