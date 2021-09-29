Can’t feel her face! Angelina Jolie “lights up” when she talks about her growing friendship with The Weeknd, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on,” the insider adds, noting that the “Blinding Lights” crooner, 31, “is in awe of” the Eternals actress, 46.

According to the source, “friends believe things could turn romantic” between The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) and the Oscar winner, who “is playing down talk of anything serious” at the moment.

“She’s definitely warming toward Abel,” the insider tells Us. “He’s been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her.”

The twosome were first spotted together at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles in July. Two months later, they were photographed at the same Italian restaurant. While the Daily Mail reported that the pair arrived separately, they left together after spending time in a private dining section.

A source previously told Us in July that the Canadian crooner and the Girl, Interrupted star were keeping things professional, but “got along great.” Later that month, an eyewitness spotted the Uncut Gems actor and the philanthropist at an “intimate” Mustafa the Poet concert, but they didn’t appear to attend with one another.

The Unbroken director finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt in April 2019, three years after the duo called it quits. They tied the knot in 2014 and are still fighting over custody of their kids Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. Their eldest son, Maddox, is now 20. The exes are also arguing over Château Miraval, the French estate where they got married.

The Moneyball star, 57, was granted temporary custody in May. However, Jolie proceeded to challenge the decision and successfully disqualified the judge overseeing the case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, in July after previously attempting to remove him last year. Ouderkirk’s dismissal could reverse the prior ruling in Pitt’s favor.

Earlier this month, two-time Golden Globe winner argued that the Second District Court of Appeal in California’s decision to remove Ouderkirk should be reviewed by the state’s highest court.

“After more than four years of contentious litigation, every day of which has harmed the children and their father, an important and considered custody decision will be entirely undone as a result of an administrative error that is wholly unrelated to the merits of the custody dispute itself,” Pitt claimed in court docs obtained by Us.

His Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar later fired back in a response of her own, calling her ex-husband’s move “a last-ditch effort by a celebrity litigant seeking special treatment.”

Jolie hasn’t publicly dated since the end of her marriage to Pitt. In May, she told E! News’ Daily Pop that she felt “very fortunate” to have “been alone” for so long.

“I have six very capable children,” she said at the time. “Of course, you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I gotta make sure they’re OK. I gotta make sure they’re mentally OK.’ But honestly, I think a few years ago it switched and they’re kind of thinking, ‘We gotta make sure Mom is OK.'”

The Weeknd, for his part, previously dated Selena Gomez for 10 months in 2017. From 2015 to 2019, he was in an on-off relationship with Bella Hadid.