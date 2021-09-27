Blinded by the lights. Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are keeping fans guessing about their relationship status after they were spotted on another Los Angeles outing.

The Salt star, 46, and the Canadian crooner, 31, were photographed at high-end Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Saturday, September 25. Pictures posted by the Daily Mail showed the pair coordinating in all-black outfits as they both wore face masks in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Jolie and the “Earned It” singer (born Abel Tesfaye) reportedly arrived separately before heading inside to dine in a private section of the restaurant, but they later left together.

Two months prior, the duo enjoyed a meal at the same eatery, instantly sparking rumors that they were more than friends. However, an insider told Us Weekly at the time that the meetup was strictly platonic.

“Angelina and The Weeknd had a business meeting,” the source explained in July. “It had to do with their HBO shows. They got along great, but there is nothing romantic happening between the two of them.”

The Uncut Gems star is developing a series called The Idol, while Jolie recently starred in HBO Max’s Those Who Wish Me Dead.

One week after their first outing, the twosome were both spotted at an “intimate” Mustafa the Poet concert, but a source told Us that the duo didn’t attend the show together.

Jolie finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2019, three years after the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars called it quits. The former couple tied the knot in 2014 and share six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

The actors were locked in a messy court battle to determine the custody of their kids, with the Unbroken director attempting to disqualify the judge on their case in August 2020. At the time, Jolie claimed that Pitt, 57, and Judge John W. Ouderkirk failed to disclose their prior relationship. While she was initially unsuccessful, Us confirmed that the judge was eventually removed in July, two months after the Fight Club star was granted temporary custody.

Ouderkirk’s removal could impact the May decision — and Pitt fought back in court documents earlier this month. The two-time Oscar winner argued that the Second District Court of Appeal in California’s ruling should be reviewed by the state’s highest court, but Jolie later disagreed.

“[It’s] a last-ditch effort by a celebrity litigant seeking special treatment,” she wrote in a September 20 response.

The Weeknd, for his part, previously dated Selena Gomez for 10 months in 2017. From 2015 to 2019, he was in an on-off relationship with Bella Hadid.