Starboy meets girl? After Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were photographed leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the outing was just friendly — or something more.

According to an insider, however, the meetup between the Salt star, 46, and “Blinding Lights” singer, 31, was purely platonic.

“Angelina and The Weeknd had a business meeting,” the source told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 7. “It had to do with their HBO shows. They got along great, but there is nothing romantic happening between the two of them.”

The pair were spotted leaving celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi together on June 30. The Italian restaurant is a particular favorite of Rihanna, who has been photographed there so many times that The New York Times recently published an entire article about her appearances there.

Last month, Variety reported that the “Save Your Tears” crooner is developing an HBO show currently titled The Idol, in which he may star. The series is reportedly about a female pop star who starts a relationship with an L.A. club owner who happens to be the leader of a secret cult.

Jolie, meanwhile, recently starred in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead, which premiered via the HBO Max streaming platform.

Though they’re not dating each other, the Oscar winner and Uncut Gems star are both currently single. The Canadian musician was most recently in a relationship with Bella Hadid, whom he dated off and on from 2015 to 2019.

The Unbroken director, for her part, has not publicly dated anyone since her split from Brad Pitt. The pair met while filming 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and wed in 2014. They called it quits in September 2016, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2019. They are still locked in a custody battle over their children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

“I’ve been alone for a long time now,” she told E!’s Daily Pop in May. “I’m very fortunate. I have six very capable children. Of course, you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I gotta make sure they’re OK. I gotta make sure they’re mentally OK.’ But honestly, I think a few years ago it switched and they’re kind of thinking, ‘We gotta make sure Mom is OK.’”

Rather than new romantic partners, she’s been leaning on her friends and family over the past few months. “Angie has a tight support system that largely consists of her household staff, her brother, James, and a handful of very trusted friends,” an insider told Us in May. “She and Ellen Pompeo have known each other for years but really bonded during [coronavirus] lockdown because their kids are really close.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin