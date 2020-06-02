Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are ‘in Touch’ Again 9 Months After Split

Holding out hope for a reconciliation? Bella Hadid and The Weeknd still communicate after calling it quits more than nine months ago, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Bella and The Weeknd have been in touch recently,” the insider tells Us.

The 23-year-old model and the 30-year-old “Blinding Lights” singer ended their relationship in August 2019 after dating on and off for four years. A source previously told Us that Hadid was taking time for herself after they hit pause on their romance.

“Bella isn’t dating anyone at the moment. She is so busy traveling and working nonstop and she’s mostly focused on her career right now,” the source told Us in February, noting Hadid still had “feelings” for The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye).

The source added at the time that “there’s always a possibility that they will get back together down the line.”

Hadid and The Weeknd met in April 2015 when the musician enlisted her to model for his Beauty Behind the Madness album. A month later, Us broke the news that they were seeing each other. They split for the first time in November 2016.

The Grammy winner subsequently moved on with Selena Gomez. The twosome dated for 10 months, but ultimately called it quits in October 2017. The Weeknd and Gomez, 27, also remain on good terms after their breakup.

“Selena is a fan of The Weeknd and his music,” a source told Us in March after the “Boyfriend” songstress included a track from The Weeknd’s After Hours album on her quarantine playlist. “She has no negative feelings toward him. They are cordial.”

The “Look At Her Now” singer previously called the Canadian star one of her “best friends” during an interview with Billboard after their split.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us],” Gomez said at the time. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Gomez and Hadid’s relationship has also made headlines over the years. Last month, a fan account dedicated to the former Disney star shared a screenshot of Hadid following Gomez on Instagram. It wasn’t long, however, before the Victoria’s Secret model unfollowed the “Rare” singer — again.