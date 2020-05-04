Leaving the past behind them! Bella Hadid quietly put her drama with Selena Gomez over their shared ex, The Weeknd, to rest by following the singer on Instagram.

An Instagram fan account for the 27-year-old “Rare” singer, dubbed TheSelenaRundown, was among the first to spot the 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret stunner’s gesture of solidarity. The famous ladies both mutually unfollowed each other on the social media platform in 2017, the year in which Gomez began dating the 30-year-old “Blinding Lights” crooner (real name Abel Tesfaye).

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum initiated the first move toward ending the feud in November 2019 by refollowing Hadid. That same month, Gomez “liked” and commented beneath a photo Hadid posted of herself posing in front of a mirror, writing “Stunning” alongside a heart-eyes emoji. The Washington, D.C.-born model deleted the snap without providing any explanation.

A fan page later mentioned that Hadid “deleted the post” that Gomez showed her support for, to which the former Disney Channel actress responded by writing how “that sucks” alongside a crying-face emoji.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2017 that Gomez and The Weeknd called it quits after 10 months together. The former pair were first linked that January and made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala.

Gomez opened up about her amicable breakup with the Canadian star to Billboard in its December 2017 Woman of the Year cover story. “Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us],” she previously explained. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Around the time of their separation, the “Look At Her Now” singer briefly reunited with ex Justin Bieber. However, Gomez and the 26-year-old “Sorry” crooner split for good in March 2018. Bieber went on to wed Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in September 2018, only to have a more lavish ceremony in South Carolina the following year.

Meanwhile, Hadid and The Weeknd dated on-and-off for four years beginning in 2015. The former pair broke up for the first time in November 2016. At the time, a source close to the “After Hours” singer cited their conflicting schedules as the reason for parting ways. “It has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” the insider revealed to Us. “They really tried to make it work.”

The Weeknd and Hadid rekindled their relationship once more in 2018, but Us confirmed in August 2019 that they split for the second time.