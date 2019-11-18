



Insert sad face here. Selena Gomez shared her reaction to Bella Hadid deleting an Instagram post that the pop star commented on.

“That sucks,” Gomez, 27, wrote alongside a crying-face emoji in the comments section of a fan page, which pointed out the news that “Ms Hadid deleted the post.”

The “Look at Her Now” singer’s initial comment made headlines on Friday, November 15, because fans were excited to see her supporting the model, 23, after their respective splits from The Weeknd. Underneath a photo of Hadid looking in a mirror, Gomez wrote, “Stunning” with a heart-eyes emoji. She also “liked” the upload, which the Victoria’s Secret stunner later deleted without explanation.

The pair unfollowed each other on Instagram in 2017 after the former Disney Channel star started dating The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye). She re-followed the Dior Beauty ambassador earlier this month.

Hadid first dated the “Starboy” singer, 29, from May 2015 to November 2016. He then started seeing Gomez in January 2017, but they called it quits that October.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us],” the 13 Reasons Why executive producer told Billboard in November 2017 after the breakup. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Hadid rekindled her romance with The Weeknd in April 2018. However, they went their separate ways again this August.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly in 2017 that Gomez was “not good friends with either Gigi [Hadid] or Bella,” with one insider noting, “She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances. She is friendly with them, but not friends with them.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” songstress also famously dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2014 and again from November 2017 to May 2018. He is now married to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).