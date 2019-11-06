



No more bad blood. Selena Gomez has followed Bella Hadid on Instagram after the women notably unfollowed each other in 2017 when Gomez, 27, began dating the supermodel’s ex, The Weeknd.

Things between Gomez and Hadid, 23, started to get messy when The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) moved on with the former Disney star after his first split from the Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2016. Hadid and the now 29-year-old first met in 2015 and had been together for nearly two years before breaking up, citing conflicting schedules.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends,” a source close to the “Earned It” singer told Us Weekly at the time.

Two months after their relationship ended, sources told Us that Hadid was “pissed” about the Grammy winner’s new flame. “Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,” an insider said at the time.

Even though Bella and the Disney Channel alum had crossed paths before through mutual friend Taylor Swift and her girl squad member Gigi Hadid, multiple sources told Us amid the drama that the two were never close friends.

“Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other,” one insider said in January 2017. “Selena definitely doesn’t have any stipulations about hooking up with or dating Bella’s ex.”

The animosity between the women supposedly ended when The Weeknd split from the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer in October 2017 after 10 months of dating. Gomez later rekindled her romance with longtime on-off boyfriend, Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Baldwin.

Bella and her ex sparked rumors of a reunion when they were spotted getting cozy at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2018. “They were completely all over each other,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. The couple moved in together in November 2018 amid speculation of an engagement, but ended their relationship in August after four years of dating on and off.

Though Gomez seems to have extended the olive branch to Bella with the Instagram follow, the supermodel hasn’t returned the favor yet.