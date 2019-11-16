Nothing but love! Selena Gomez showed her support for Bella Hadid on Instagram after their splits from The Weeknd. However, the model later mysteriously deleted her post.

Hadid, 23, shared a photo of herself looking in a mirror on Friday, November 15. “A Dior thing,” she wrote.

Gomez, 27, not only liked the pic, but she also left a sweet comment. “Stunning,” she gushed, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Hadid later deleted her post without explanation.

The singer and the runway star unfollowed each other in 2017 after Gomez began dating The Weeknd, 29. The Disney Channel alum started following Hadid again earlier this month.

The Grammy winner and the Victoria’s Secret Angel split for the first time in November 2016 after nearly two years together. “They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They really tried to make it work.”

The Weeknd moved on with Gomez in January 2017. However, the pair broke up that October after nearly 10 months of dating.

Hadid rekindled her romance with the “Starboy” crooner in April 2018, but Us confirmed in August that the couple called it quits again.

The duo sparked reconciliation rumors in October when The Weeknd surprised her at her birthday party in New York City. An insider assured Us at the time that the two were just friends.

Meanwhile, Gomez’s relationship with the “Earned It” singer initially made headlines due to bestie Taylor Swift’s friendship with Hadid’s sister, Gigi Hadid. “Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella,” a source revealed in January 2017. “She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances. She is friendly with them, but not friends with them.”

Another insider told Us that the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress did not “have any stipulations about hooking up with or dating Bella’s ex” because she and Gigi, 24, “were never fond of each other.”

According to a source, “Selena was always the girl who stayed away from a lot of the Taylor Swift crew, except for Taylor. She preferred to be one-on-one with Taylor and didn’t like being a part of the whole squad thing.”