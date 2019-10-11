



Love is in the air! The Weeknd made a surprise appearance at his on-again, off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid’s 23rd birthday party in New York City on Thursday, October 10.

The 29-year-old singer arrived at Le Chalet, L’Avenue at Saks’ lower level cocktail lounge, at midnight on Friday, October 11, with an 11-tier macaroon cake and two smaller four-tier macaroon towers with birthday candles.

“Joyeux Anniversaire Bella!” the cake read.

After singing “Happy Birthday” with the other guests, who included Bella’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, and siblings, Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid, The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) and the 23-year-old model took a tequila shot together. Anwar’s girlfriend, Dua Lipa, Joan Smalls, Kaia Gerber, Stella Maxwell, Lily Rose Depp, Jesse Jo Stark, Justine Skye and Diana Silvers also attended the bash.

The Grammy winner’s sweet gesture sparked speculation that the twosome are back together.

“It did seem like Bella and The Weeknd were back together,” a source told Us Weekly about the evening. “She was so happy when he arrived and surprised her. The pair were very affectionate with one another, but there was no kissing. However, he did feed Bella a macaroon and the sparks were flying!”

Earlier on Thursday, Us caught up with Yolanda, who gushed about the musician, but also claimed that he and her youngest daughter are friends.

“I mean obviously Abel has been with our family since what, Bella’s 17 years old. You know what I mean?” the former Bravo star told Us exclusively at Global Lyme Alliance’s 5th Annual NYC Gala, produced by Lawrence Scott Events, on Thursday. “They’re still friends. He’s still close to the family and we don’t know what’s going to happen in 10 years from now. Now everybody has to focus on their career and try to, you know, do what they have to do and everybody’s friends!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added that her kids are “so busy” and young so “it’s hard to invest in a relationship.”

Us confirmed in August that Bella and The Weeknd called it quits after dating on and off for four years.

