



Yolanda Hadid wouldn’t be shocked if her daughterand The Weeknd reconciled — again – in the future!

“I mean obviously Abel has been with our family since what, Bella’s 17 years old. You know what I mean?” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Us Weekly exclusively at Global Lyme Alliance’s 5th Annual NYC Gala, produced by Lawrence Scott Events, on Thursday, October 10. “They’re still friends. He’s still close to the family and we don’t know what’s going to happen in 10 years from now. Now everybody has to focus on their career and try to, you know, do what they have to do and everybody’s friends!”

Us confirmed in August that the 23-year-old model and the 29-year-old musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, called it quits after dating on and off for four years.

“They’re always so busy,” Yolanda told Us of her three kids: Bella, Gigi and Anwar Hadid. “It’s so hard to date when you’re … they work 300 days a year and the days that they’re off … and it’s hard to invest in a relationship at that age when you’re not — I mean Bella turned 23 yesterday. Gigi’s 24. Anwar’s 20 so they’re still very young.”

While Anwar has been linked to singer Dua Lipa, Gigi recently ended a fling with Tyler Cameron. Yolanada, however, had good things to say about the Bachelorette alum.

“You know he’s a really nice guy, yeah,” she told Us on Thursday, “Really nice guy, yes.”

A source told Us earlier this month that Gigi and Cameron, 26, split after nearly two months of dating. The news came after he attended Yolanda’s mother Ans van den Herik’s funeral in the Netherlands in September. Herik died at the age of 78 after battling cancer several times.

Yolanda’s love life has also made headlines in recent months. The Bravo alum confirmed her relationship with Joseph Jingoli in August. The businessman was by her side on Thursday night as Yolanda celebrated feeling healthy amid a battle with Lyme disease.

“I’m amazing! I’m the best I’ve been in seven years so it’s very exciting,” she told Us. “I tried a new device called Wave 1 which is a frequency device and you know I’ve been working with it for eight months now and I’m 90 percent symptom-free so it’s really amazing. It’s very exciting news!”

Reporting by Diana Cooper

