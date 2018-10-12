The fight continues. Yolanda Hadid revealed during her speech at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in New York City on Thursday, October 11, that she is struggling with her Lyme disease battle again after one year of remission.

“What keeps me getting up every morning is my two children that also have had Lyme disease,” the 54-year-old began, referring to her model daughter Bella Hadid and son Anwar Hadid. (She is also mother of model Gigi Hadid). “Quite often, I just went to get on with my life and pretend the whole nightmare never happened. I got sick in 2000. We’re now in 2018. I had one year of remission.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum then explained she is not quite “back where [she] started” with her illness, but she is also no longer “feeling good.”

“[I’m] just wanting to crawl in a hole and wait for it all to pass, but I also understand the higher purpose of my journey is to continue to bring awareness to this awful disease until the change is made,” Yolanda told the crowd, which included fellow Housewives Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer.

“What keeps me awake at night is not my journey the journey of my children and so many children in the world that don’t get the proper treatments that they deserve,” she continued. “Living in today’s world is hard enough as a healthy child. It’s time that we all put an end to this. If I die next week, next month, next year — this is the most, the greatest cause I have ever fought for.”

She concluded: “Even today, I have been in treatment all day. I feel like s—t. I showed up because this has to change.”

Yolanda has been very vocal about her struggles with Lyme disease over the years, documenting her ups and downs on RHOBH for four seasons and telling her story in her 2017 memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.

