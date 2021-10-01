Mother-daughter date night! Angelina Jolie and Zahara attended Variety’s Power of Women event on Thursday, September 30.

The actress, 46, and her 16-year-old daughter adorably hugged while posing on the red carpet. The Oscar winner stunned in a brown long-sleeve gown, while Zahara rocked a white top tucked into matching pants. The pair also posed with National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

The Los Angeles native went on to present the poet, 23, with an award during the ceremony, calling her a “young woman of grace” who “fearlessly” spoke as the “strongest voice” at the January presidential inauguration.

“The Amanda we see today might seem as if she leapt into our times, fully formed, to summon our better angels. But there was an Amanda we didn’t see,” the Maleficent star said. “Those who have the power of free speech – the weapon of free speech – must combine to defend those who do not. We need voices like Amanda’s, those lights in the dark. May you burn fiercely and light the way for others.”

Jolie is also the mother of Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Although the former couple finalized their divorce in April 2019, three years after their split, they are still battling for custody of their kids. In June, a judge issued a temporary ruling allowing the former couple to share custody.

The decision left Jolie “bitterly disappointed” and her Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar, 57, “delighted,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star will “use everything she’s got” to appeal, the insider added, explaining, “She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail.”

The following month, Jolie was spotted dining in Los Angeles with The Weeknd. She and the singer, 31, were photographed at the same restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, again last month.

“Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on,” a source exclusively told Us in September, noting that Jolie “lights” up when talking about the Canada native. “Friends believe things could turn romantic. … She’s definitely warming toward Abel. He’s been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her.”

Keep scrolling to see Jolie spending time with Zahara on Thursday.