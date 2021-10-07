Closing of a chapter. Angelina Jolie has sold her stake in Chateau Miraval, the French winery she purchased in 2012 with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The news was announced on Tuesday, October 5, in a press release from Tenute del Mondo, the Stoli Group subsidiary that acquired the 46-year-old’s stake in the $164 million estate and Miraval wine label. According to the release, Pitt, 57, will still be involved with the company.

The property, where the couple tied the knot in 2014, has been a point of contention in the duo’s ongoing legal battle over assets since their September 2016 separation. (They were declared legally single in April 2019.)

Last month, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife that accused her and her business partners of trying to cut him out of the sale of Chateau Miraval. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Oklahoma native originally held 60 percent of the company that owns the chateau, while his former spouse held 40 percent. He later transferred some of his shares to the Eternals actress, which made them equal partners in the company.

The lawsuit alleged that Jolie tried to sell her stake without giving her ex-husband the right of first refusal, which they had previously agreed to if they ever decided to sell their shares.

“It’s pretty upsetting that she would behave this way considering that [Brad] was the one who did all of the work on building Miraval,” a source told Us at the time.

An insider close to the litigation added that the Salt star’s latest move provided “another example of this person trying to circumvent rules and avoid their obligations,” claiming that her attempt to sell the vineyard was “pretty consistent” with her past behavior.

In addition to ownership of Miraval, the former couple have been locked in a battle over custody of their children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. The pair’s eldest son, Maddox, is now 20.

The Babel star was granted joint custody of the kids in May, but that ruling may come into question again now that Judge John W. Ouderkerk has been removed from the case. The Maleficent actress first attempted to have the judge disqualified in August 2020, alleging that his prior personal relationship with Pitt and his legal team was not disclosed.

Though Jolie’s initial request was denied, Us confirmed in July that the California Court of Appeal ruled that the judge was out. “Angelina is grateful to seek a fair decision regarding custody for the children,” an insider said at the time.