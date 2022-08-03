Brad Pitt Is 'So Proud' of 'Smart' Zahara as She Heads to Spelman College

Proud Spelman dad! Brad Pitt couldn’t be happier for his daughter Zahara as she prepares to head to college.

“I’m so proud of her,” the actor, 58, gushed to Vanity Fair on Monday, August 1, while promoting his latest film, Bullet Train. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”

The Oscar winner continued, “Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.”

Along with Zahara, 17, Pitt shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, with Angelina Jolie. The former couple tied the knot in 2014, calling it quits two years later. While the duo were declared legally single in 2019, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars remain in a messy court battle over custody of their minor children.

Earlier this week, the 47-year-old Eternals star gave a glimpse of Zahara’s college journey. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned a celebratory Instagram post on Sunday, July 31. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

The teen will attend the Atlanta-based HBCU, which was founded in 1881 and prides itself as “a global leader in the education of women of African descent,” per the school’s website. Before Zahara’s official sendoff, Jolie joined her daughter and other families of incoming students at a pre-college event held in Los Angeles, where she was spotted showing off her moves.

“Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” read the caption of a viral TikTok video uploaded on Sunday, which showed the actress dancing with other families of HBCU students.

Despite their ups and downs in coparenting, both the Maleficent star and the Fight Club actor have expressed their pride in their children over the years. Pitt raved over daughter Shiloh’s “very beautiful” dancing skills after she recently starred in Doja Cat‘s “Vegas” music video.

“I don’t know where she got it from,” he teased to Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here. I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish.”

Pitt and the humanitarian would “have no issue if [Shiloh] wants to turn pro,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this summer, “but they’re not pushing it on her by any means.”

As his children start their bright futures, the Troy actor is moving on to a new chapter of his own. “He’s going out on dates and having fun,” an insider exclusively told Us this month. “He is surrounding himself with a small group of trusted friends and family, and he tries to take breaks whenever possible. … Brad keeps his dating life very private between himself and whoever he’s dating, especially if it’s casual. But when it’s serious those closest to him will know.”

