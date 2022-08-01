Cheers to the next chapter! Angelina Jolie celebrated with daughter Zahara as the teenager prepares to start school at Spelman College.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” the Eternals actress, 47, captioned a celebratory Instagram post on Sunday, July 31, as Zahara, 17, posed with fellow students. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

The Golden Globe winner was later spotted showing off her moves with other families of those attending the Atlanta-based historically Black women’s college. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” read the caption of a viral TikTok video uploaded on Sunday.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 125,000 times, Jolie laughs while briefly joining in on the line dance. Zahara was seen watching from the side of the room before hugging her mom with a smile.

The Maleficent star shares Zahara with ex-husband Brad Pitt, along with Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, 58, in 2016 after two years of marriage. The pair remain locked in a messy battle for custody of their younger children despite being declared legally single in 2019.

“Brad will not give up the fight,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April, adding that the Ad Astra actor is under the impression that Jolie “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18.”

Two years prior, an insider told Us that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars initially agreed on “traditional schooling” for their children in their custody deal. The update came as the duo’s eldest son returned from Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maddox is home from school and focusing on his Korean and Russian studies until school reopens,” Us learned in March 2020. “Angelina has the other children on a routine by waking them up early every day and getting them started on their school tasks shortly afterwards.”

Jolie dropped off Maddox at the Korean school in August 2019. While attending Disney’s D23 Expo that same month, Jolie gushed about her son to Us and other reporters.

“It’s hard, but actually really exciting,” she said at the time of Maddox leaving for college. “He’s ready and he’s so smart. And I’m so proud of him. And I’m excited. I’m excited about his choices.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!