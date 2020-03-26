Angelina Jolie has reunited with her eldest child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, after he returned home from college amid the coronavirus pandemic, Us Weekly can confirm.

Maddox, 18, is a student at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. Due to COVID-19 fears cutting his school year short, the teenager is now home with the 44-year-old Academy Award winner and his siblings Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

“Maddox is home from school and focusing on his Korean and Russian studies until school reopens,” a source told Us. “Angelina has the other children on a routine by waking them up early everyday and getting them started on their school tasks shortly afterwards.”

Before returning home, Maddox’s college confirmed that students would attend virtual classes for an extended period. “The University’s Academic Affairs Committee held an urgent meeting yesterday to discuss measures to inhibit spread in the classroom and has decided to extend non-face-to-face/online classes for an two additional weeks until Saturday, April 11, and postpone dormitory check-in dates accordingly,” the private research institute said in a news update.

“The online teaching period may be extended depending on the severity of the COVID-19 situation, which will be discussed again on April 9,” the statement continued. “We are well-aware of the disappointment and concern these disruptions will cause our students and other members of the community. However, we seek your continuous support and understanding as we work together to ensure the safety and well-being of the entire Yonsei family.”

The Maleficent actress dropped off Maddox at Yonsei University in August 2019. While attending Disney’s D23 Expo that same month, Jolie gushed about her oldest son to Us and other reporters.

“It’s hard, but actually really exciting,” she said at the time. “He’s ready and he’s so smart. And I’m so proud of him. And I’m excited. I’m excited about his choices.”

Meanwhile, in response to the spread of COVID-19, Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry. The non-profit is dedicated to ending child hunger by providing meals to low-income families across the United States.

As of Thursday, March 26, the novel coronavirus has topped more than 500,000 cases globally. So far, more than 23,000 deaths have been confirmed. The virus, which includes symptoms such as coughing and fever, originated in the Wuhan, Hubei province, in China, in December 2019.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.