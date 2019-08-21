



Even movie stars have a hard time sending their kids off to school! Angelina Jolie was visibly emotional as she took her eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, to college in South Korea.

In a video shared on social media, the 44-year-old Oscar winner revealed she was “trying not to cry” as she chatted with Maddox’s new classmates at Yonsei University.

“I leave today, today’s the day I drop him off,” Jolie explained. “It seems like a great school.”

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star then posed for a group photo with students.

“Yesterday was such a special experience and all of us are still in a big shock! Angelina Jolie was very nice!” student Jo Won Bang tells Us Weekly. “After looking through the dorms, she came to us and greeted all of us. And I was lucky enough to shake hands with her! She came toward us and had small conversations with us, and we took lots of pictures together. She really wasn’t hesitant in taking pictures with us, and I could see how much she cared for Maddox and his upcoming college life. It was a very special experience.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the 18-year-old was enrolled at Yonsei and set to study biochemistry. The mother-son duo previously visited the college together in November 2018.

Jolie shares Maddox with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The exes are also parents of Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

According to an insider, Pitt, 55, learned about Maddox’s college plans shortly before the news broke in the media.

“Brad hasn’t been spending much time with Maddox lately,” the insider explained, confirming the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star would not be dropping his son off in South Korea with Jolie.

A seconds source told Us that Maddox’s relationship with his father is still estranged years after they allegedly got into an altercation on a private plane in 2016.

“Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son,” the source said.

Pitt and Jolie called it quits in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. Following a lengthy legal battle, the former costars reached a custody agreement in late November 2018.

A source close to the Fight Club actor told Us at the time that he and Jolie “have joint physical and legal custody of the children,” but Maddox is free to stay with either parent because he is no longer considered a minor.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Wth reporting by Marc Lupo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!