A new chapter! Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox has enrolled at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Maddox, who turned 18 on Monday, August 5, is set to begin classes later this month, and he is majoring in biochemistry. The source tells Us that Jolie, 44, plans to travel to South Korea to help her eldest child get situated at the school.

The mother-son duo were spotted visiting Yonsei University in November 2018 during the Oscar winner’s official visit as the United Nations Refugee Agency’s Special Envoy.

Jolie coparents Maddox, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star filed for divorce from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 55, in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. They became legally single in April.

The Mr. & Mrs Smith costars reached an agreement in their extensive and bitter custody battle in late November 2018. “The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial,” Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, told Us in a statement at the time.

A Pitt source, meanwhile, noted that the former spouses “will have joint physical and legal custody of the children.” Maddox is free to stay with either parent as he is no longer considered a minor.

Jolie adopted Maddox from an orphanage in Cambodia in March 2002 when he was 7 months old. She announced the news with her husband at the time, Billy Bob Thornton, although she adopted Maddox alone. Pitt later adopted Maddox, Pax and Zahara before Jolie gave birth to their three youngest kids.

“All Brad wants is to be a present dad and coparent with Angelina,” a source told Us in October 2018.

