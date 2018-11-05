They grow up so fast! Angelina Jolie spent quality time with son Maddox in South Korea as the mom-and-son duo toured a local college, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that the 43-year-old Maleficent actress and Maddox, 17, “visited a campus” in the nation’s capital of Seoul. Jolie’s son, Pax, was also in attendance for the trip to South Korea. (Jolie shares Maddox, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, with estranged husband Brad Pitt.)

While there, Jolie — who is an ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR — met with the country’s Justice Minister and thanked “the country for hosting Yemeni refugees and calls for urgent ceasefire in Yemen,” according to the foundation’s Twitter account.

The outing comes amid an ongoing custody battle between Jolie and the 54-year-old Fury actor, who split in 2016.

“There is no truce,” a source told Us Weekly in October of their legal battle over their children.

Jolie — who parted ways with her previous divorce lawyer Laura Wasser in September — has since changed counsel to Samantha Bley DeJean.

“Angelina has decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley DeJean, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children,” Jolie’s spokeswoman, Mindy Nyby, told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Angelina appreciates Laura’s cooperation in transitioning the case over the past several weeks.”

An insider close to Jolie told Us in August that the actress “remains focused on healing her family,” and “continues to support the reconciliation of the children with Brad.”

Another source told Us in September that Pitt is “hopeful he’ll have joint custody of the children,” adding that “all Brad wants is to be a present dad and coparent with Angelina.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!