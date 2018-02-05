Celebrity Style

See How Angelina Jolie’s Six Fashionable Kids Keep Stealing the Red Carpet Limelight — Pics!

Premiere Of Gkids' "The Breadwinner" - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 20: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend the Premiere Of Gkids' "The Breadwinner" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie keeps stunning red carpets with perhaps her best accessory yet — her family! The children, whom she shares custody with her estranged husband Brad Pitt, range in age from 9 to 16: Maddox Chivan, 16, Pax Thien,14, Zahara Marley, 13, Shiloh Novel, 11, and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, both 9 — and they all have their own unique style. And it seems Jolie is proud to show off their fashion choices — the mom of six beams with pride as she attends premieres and events with anywhere from a couple of her children to her entire brood.

 