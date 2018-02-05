Angelina Jolie keeps stunning red carpets with perhaps her best accessory yet — her family! The children, whom she shares custody with her estranged husband Brad Pitt, range in age from 9 to 16: Maddox Chivan, 16, Pax Thien,14, Zahara Marley, 13, Shiloh Novel, 11, and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, both 9 — and they all have their own unique style. And it seems Jolie is proud to show off their fashion choices — the mom of six beams with pride as she attends premieres and events with anywhere from a couple of her children to her entire brood.