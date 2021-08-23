Major milestone! Candace Cameron Bure, Ree Drummond and more celebrity parents sent their teens off to college in 2021.

The Fuller House alum, 45, was “very sad” that she couldn’t drop her youngest son, Maksim, off at his school, she told her Instagram followers on August 22. “I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I’m getting no sympathy from someone.”

The actress panned over to her husband, Valeri Bure, who said that American kids are “soft.” The former professional ice hockey player explained, “He’s 19 years old, by the way. I moved from Russia to U.S. by myself. I was 16 or 17. My mom didn’t drop me off, by the way.”

While Candace acknowledged that children do have to “grow up,” she said she was “still sad” and asked, “Who’s with me?”

The Full House alum, who also shares daughter Natasha, 23, and son Lev, 21, with the athlete, went on to joke about her 19-year-old not calling her when he landed.

“But I just called him, and he landed safe and sound, and we FaceTimed,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said via Instagram Stories. “And someone’s picking him up from the airport, and he’s sleeping on someone’s couch. I don’t know! It’s the college life, right?”

As for Drummond, the Pioneer Woman, 52, penned a sweet farewell to her son Bryce on August 16 after dropping him off at the University of North Texas.

“Two trips two hours apart to two different Walmart locations plus two hours of organizing and two iced coffees was all it took to get Bryce’s kitchen all set up and stocked yesterday,” the chef captioned an Instagram selfie at the time. “Oh, and a 500 mile drive to Texas and back. I guess it’s that important to me for my child to be able to make an egg. I love you, my son!”

The Oklahoma native shares Alex, 24, Paige, 21, and Todd, 17, with her husband, Ladd Drummond. Bryce graduated a semester early from high school, technically beginning his college career in January.

“I can’t believe B-Man is leaving home in such a short time,” Ree wrote in a blog post one month ahead of Bryce’s departure. “He was a little boy yesterday. This has snuck up on me and I’m not ready. I mean, I am ready. But I’m not. But I am. But I’m not.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents sending their kids to school, from Vanessa Bryant to Brooke Shields.