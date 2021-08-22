New adventures ahead! Brooke Shields joined thousands of parents this weekend in dropping off their kids at college for the first time. The former model, 56, marked the occasion with photos and a sweet message for her 18-year-old daughter Rowan on Saturday, August 21.

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings,” Shields captioned her post via Instagram. “I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!”

The Blue Lagoon actress shared snaps of her family posing in a dorm room at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, footage from her campus visit and even moments from her somber car ride home after drop-off was complete.

Months earlier, the There Was a Little Girl author shared snaps from Rowan’s graduation via Instagram. “My baby girl’s graduation and she performed at the celebration 🤍#waterproofmascara,” she captioned a trio of photographs and videos from the milestone occasion in June.

The Jane the Virgin alum shares daughters Rowan and Grier, 15, with her husband Chris Henchy, whom she married in 2001.

In May, Shields shared a throwback photo with her daughters, captioning it, “There’s nothing I love more than being your mom 💗.”

She previously opened up to Us Weekly about teaching her children the value of a dollar after they both held their first summer jobs.

“They got a paycheck every week,” the New York native exclusively told Us in September 2020. “This was their hard-earned money. And they realized how hard it was to get that check, that piece of paper. … At first, they just handed [the checks] to me and said, ‘Well, can you put this somewhere?’ And then it became, ‘OK, let’s show you how this works.’ There are baby steps.”

The actress also enjoyed learning from her daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic when the family of four was quarantining together. She even revealed that the teens were “inventive” in helping her navigate TikTok for the first time.

“There are ways that you can actually engage and spend time with your parents and it’s not torture,” Shields joked at the time.

During her quarantine, Shields spent a lot of her time organizing her house, saying it’s “one of my favorite things to do” to Us that April. She also spent her days getting dressed up, working out and staying “calm” by piecing together a puzzle.