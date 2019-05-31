Happy Birthday, Brooke Shields! The OG supermodel turns 54 on Friday, May 31, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at her lifetime of fab fashion moments.

The brunette beauty booked her first modeling gig when she was just 11 months old, and, needless to day, she never looked back. From starring in movies like Pretty Baby and Blue Lagoon to posing in *that* Calvin Klein Jeans ad, Shields has been a mainstay in the fashion, beauty and entertainment industries for decades — though you’d never know it from looking at her.

Super stylish both on and off the runway, the Princeton-educated mom of two always brings her fashion A-game. After coming of age in the model-off-duty uniform of denim, tees and leather bombers in the early 1990s, Shields proved to be force on the red carpet as well — rocking everything from short and sweet minidresses to gorgeous gowns with ease.

It should come as no surprise then that she added designer to resume in 2018 with the launch of her Brooke Shields Timeless collection for QVC. At the time, the model told Us that wanted to offer women pieces that could practically fit into a woman’s existing wardrobe, while still being fashion-forward.

“I wanted to create a line of separates that can all be paired and swapped out with each other,” she shared. “I want people to have fun. I don’t want to take people’s individuality away.”

In honor of Shields’ 54th birthday, we are taking a look back at some of the red carpet moments that best solidify the ageless beauty’s fashion icon status. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!