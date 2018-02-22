Modeling since she was just one year old, OG supermodel Brooke Shields knows a thing or two about fashion, so it is no wonder she finally decided to put her years of knowledge to good use and create her own collection. Brooke Shields Timeless officially launches on QVC on March 14, but we got a sneak peek of all the classic-with-a-twist designs when we caught up with the model earlier this month.

The 20-piece collection is affordably priced and features fashion and accessories meant to be mixed and matched for the modern woman. “I wanted to create a line of separates that can all be paired and swapped out with each other,” she told Us. “I want people to have fun. I don’t want to take people’s individuality away.”

With sizes ranging from 0 to 28 and countless color and pattern options, there truly is something for everyone in the collection. While Shields doesn’t want her customer to “dress just like me,” she did design pieces that fit into her busy lifestyle — and are approved by her picky teenage daughters, who are known to steal things from her closet. “Literally my daughter came into my room two hours ago, opened my closet and said, ‘can you help pick out what I’m going to wear on Friday since I don’t have to be in uniform,’” Shields joked. “I was thinking ‘maybe we start in your closet?’ But no, they like to start in mine … They look so great in all my clothes.”

While a few pieces of the Brooke Shields Timeless collection are available now, we’ve got a preview at the entire line. Keep scrolling to see all the looks!

