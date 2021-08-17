Daniel Craig and More Celebrities Not Leaving Their Children Inheritances

On their own! Daniel Craig, Ashton Kutcher and more celebrity parents have decided not to leave their children with trust funds.

“Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?” the Defiance actor told Candis in an August 2021 interview. “I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too. But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation.”

The England native called inheritances “quite distasteful.” The James Bond star explained, “My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

The Golden Globe nominee became a dad in 1992 when his and ex-wife Fiona Loudon‘s daughter Ella was born. In late 2018, Craig and Rachel Weisz welcomed a baby girl. When the couple wed in 2011, Craig also became the stepfather to the actress’ son, Henry, with ex Darren Aronofsky.

As for Kutcher, the That ‘70s Show star shares daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri with his former costar Mila Kunis. In November 2019, the Iowa native told Dax Shepard why they didn’t plan to leave the little ones any money.

“I’m not setting up a trust for them,” Kutcher explained during an “Armchair Expert” podcast episode at the time. “We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things. My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it. And they’ll never know it, because this is the only one that they’ll know.”

The couple were intentional about raising “really resourceful” children, the Ranch alum went on to say.

“As long as they know what to do when they don’t have things … hopefully they’ll be motivated to have what they had, or some version of what they had,” the Punk’d creator explained. “If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it. But they’re not getting trusts.”

He and Kunis hoped to instill these qualities in their kids by taking them on frequent camping trips and not giving presents during Christmas.

