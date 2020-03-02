To each their own! Marie Osmond has no plans to share her wealth with her children after she dies.

“I’m not leaving any money to my children,” the singer, 60, revealed during a Friday, February 28, episode of The Talk. “Congratulations, kids.”

The “Paper Roses” singer explained, “I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that’s the ability to work. You see it a lot in rich families where the kids, they don’t know what to do and so they get in trouble. Let them be proud of what they make. I’m going to give mine to my charity.”

The Donny & Marie alum is mom of her and Stephen Craig‘s son, Stephen, now 36, as well as Jessica, 32, Michael, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, and Abigail, 17, with Brian Blosil. The former couple split in 2007, and their eldest son died by suicide in February 2010.

The Dancing With the Stars alum eulogized Michael at his funeral, saying, “Thank you for those beautiful 18 years.”

The Grammy nominee returned to work a week after the ceremony, explaining at the time: “It was really hard. It was a calculated decision. I’m unique, I guess. I’m a female in the entertainment business who has been working 48 years consistently. My stage is my safe place. It doesn’t scare me, like I guess it scares some people. And I knew that if I didn’t get back on stage that I may never get back on stage.”

The Talk cohost opened up about how much she was “shamed” for the decision in September 2019, explaining on the CBS show: “People were so cruel, because of me choosing to show my children they had to keep living. … The thing is, you should never shame anyone.”

Osmond became an “excited” new grandma in December 2013, debuting Stephen’s son, Stephen, on The Talk the following month. “He’s the best,” the Utah native gushed at the time.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).