



Keeping it real! Raising a newborn isn’t easy, and Daniel Craig will be the first to admit it.

“I’m exhausted,” the actor, 51, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Los Angeles premiere of Knives Out on Thursday, November 14.

The Casino Royale star and Rachel Weisz welcomed their first child together in September 2018, a baby girl. (Craig also shares daughter Ella, 25, with his ex-wife, Fiona Loudon, and Weisz, 49, gave birth to son Henry, 11, in 2006 with ex Darren Aronofsky).

When his youngest gets older, Craig doesn’t believe she’s going to watch any of his movies. “I doubt she’s going to be interested,” the English actor told Us on Thursday. “I don’t think so.”

Weisz revealed in April 2018 that she and Craig were expecting a bundle of joy. “I’ll be showing soon,” the actress gushed at the time. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

The couple tied the knot in 2011, and the Golden Globe winner opened up about their relationship in January 2018. “I don’t think mine’s particularly exceptional apart from that we’re both in the public eye, but I never thought I would get married,” she told ES Magazine at the time. “It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies – marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment.”

Weisz chooses to keep the details of their marriage private because speaking out would be “a betrayal.” She explained to More at the time: “He’s just too famous. … You have to protect your marriage. When you’re young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don’t have to share everything. When you’re married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you’re in your own life.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus