For Brooke Shields, staying at home has been a piece of cake. Since the nationwide lockdown — due to the coronavirus outbreak — has been in effect, the actress has been keeping her days busy with multiple activities she didn’t have time for before.

For instance, the former model has been organizing areas in her home. “[It’s] one of my favorite things to do,” she explains exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

According to one of Shields’ Instagram posts, she’s even taken a stab at working in her kitchen. “I’m not known for my cooking. I’m not known for my recipes. I don’t come from a family of chefs. I didn’t grow up with food on the stove and a house smelling like something delicious,” the Blue Lagoon star said in a March 25 video. “But I’ve decided to try to make some of my own [tomato] sauce … I’m attempting a meal, [and] already made some mistakes.”

Despite being stuck inside, the 54-year-old is making sure she doesn’t just wear loungewear all day. On April 5, Shields glammed herself up for a Met Gala themed family dinner.

But one thing that has stayed consistent in her schedule? Working out. The mom of daughters Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13, who she shares with husband Chris Henchy, ensures she stays fit by doing creative daily exercises. On one day, she tells Us, she improvised an inner thighs workout using a porch planter and a band.

Shields has also been using an Indo Board to work on her balance. “It’s important to stay healthy,” she shared in an Instagram video posted on March 26.

Finally, by the end of the day, all Shields wants to do is relax — and she is doing just that be taking on a big puzzle, she notes. “They calm me.”

Scroll down to see an inside look of Shields’ day in quarantine.