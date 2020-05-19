LOL! Brooke Shields and her 17-year-old daughter, Rowan, cracked up after filming a painful TikTok video.

“So apparently this was for a TikTok,” the actress, 54, captioned her Monday, May 18, Instagram video. “Utter disbelief!!”

In the footage, the teenager reached into the backseat of the car to grab her backpack while her mom sat beside her looking on. When she put the bag back, Rowan swung wide and hit the There Was a Little Girl author in the face.

After the mother-daughter pair laughed, Shields asked, “You meant to do this? That’s an a–hole move.”

Rowan replied, “Yes. Are you OK?”

The Blue Lagoon star went on to ask her daughter what she had in her backpack, adding, “I have a fat lip.”

Eva Longoria commented on the footage: “I can’t stop laughing at this?!! Omg I’m crying.”

The New York native, who also shares her 14-year-old daughter, Grier, with her husband, Chris Henchy, wrote a sweet birthday tribute to her eldest on Friday, May 15, via Instagram.

“Look how grown up my baby has become,” the model captioned a slideshow. “Happy Birthday to my Smart, Beautiful, Kind, Generous, Discerning, Strong, Funny, Cheeky, Loyal, Versatile, Courageous, Unstoppable, No BS daughter. You truly inspire me. Love, Mama.”

Last month, Shields opened up about her time in quarantine with her girls amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Suddenly Susan alum has been building big puzzles, which “calm” her, and playing games even though she “hate[s] losing,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in April.

The Golden Globe nominee went on to tell Us, “I’m not known for my cooking. I’m not known for my recipes. I don’t come from a family of chefs. I didn’t grow up with food on the stove and a house smelling like something delicious. But I’ve decided to try to make some of my own [tomato] sauce. … I’m attempting a meal, [and] already made some mistakes.”

Shields has also been organizing her home, planning Met Gala-themed family dinners and staying healthy with bike rides, Indo Board workouts and more.