Cheers to the graduates! Vice President Kamala Harris, Lisa Kudrow and more celebrity parents praised their children’s major milestones this year.

Harris shared a sweet shot with her husband Doug Emhoff’s daughter, Ella, in May. “Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation,” the politician wrote via Instagram. “I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala.”

The California native previously told CNN about her bond with Ella and her brother, Cole, calling them her “friends.” Harris explained in September 2020: “We have a very modern family. … It happened naturally. The thing about blended families — if everyone approaches it in the way that there’s plenty of love to share, then it works.”

She gushed about the “brilliant, talented, funny kids” the previous year. “I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in,” she told Elle in May 2019. “They are my endless source of love and pure joy.”

The former senator wed Doug in 2014. The Second Gentleman penned a sweet shout-out to his daughter as well following her Parsons School of Design graduation. “My darling Ella, we are such proud parents! We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future,” he wrote. “And, to the other Class of 2021 graduates out there, huge congratulations!”

As for Kudrow, the Friends alum posted a photo of herself hugging son Julian at his University of Southern California graduation ceremony that same month.

“Happy proud HAPPY,” the actress captioned the May Instagram post with her and husband Michel Stern‘s son. “And a little crying. By me not him.”

The grad was “proud” to get his degree, Julian wrote in a social media upload of his own at the time. “SCA? More like easy A!” he joked. “Haha — no just kidding it was a lot of work.”

Kudrow called sending her son off to college “hard” in a 2018 Howard Stern interview. “I think I’m handling it really well — and, you know, like a mature adult — happy that our son is away … and independent,” she said at the time. “I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He’s independent and good.”

